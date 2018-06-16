Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 5,747.1% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 48.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DISCK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Discovery Communications traded up $1.16, hitting $25.31, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,767,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.