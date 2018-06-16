Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 31,951 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Comerica worth $22,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Comerica by 37.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 46.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Comerica to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $99.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.52.

Shares of Comerica traded down $0.61, reaching $94.57, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,475,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,744. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.