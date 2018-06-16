Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €90.10 Price Target at Commerzbank

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2018

Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($104.77) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.42 ($114.44).

Basf traded down €0.57 ($0.66), reaching €87.50 ($101.74), during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 6,619,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 12 month low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 12 month high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Analyst Recommendations for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply