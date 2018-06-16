Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €90.10 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($104.77) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.42 ($114.44).

Basf traded down €0.57 ($0.66), reaching €87.50 ($101.74), during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 6,619,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 12 month low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 12 month high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

