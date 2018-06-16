Commerzbank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) a €32.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.55 ($37.85) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €36.20 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.22 ($35.14).

Deutsche Lufthansa opened at €22.95 ($26.69) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a 1 year high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

