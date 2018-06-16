Commerzbank Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) a €96.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.68 ($101.95).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde opened at €86.72 ($100.84) on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

