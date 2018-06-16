Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €10.50 Price Target for Commerzbank (CBK)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Friday, June 1st. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €11.60 ($13.49) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.75 ($13.66) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.00 ($12.79).

Commerzbank opened at €8.91 ($10.36) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 52 week high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

