Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 636.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,463,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,248,000 after buying an additional 2,993,298 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,953,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,608 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,520,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,836,000 after buying an additional 1,470,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Colgate-Palmolive traded up $1.42, reaching $64.73, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 9,744,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,713. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,486.69% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $4,940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $1,401,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,079 shares of company stock worth $8,981,683. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.