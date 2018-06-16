Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in CSX Co. (CSX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,219 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 6,305,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,823 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 615.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,301,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,295 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,179,000. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of CSX by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,882,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,558,000 after buying an additional 1,366,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,027,000 after buying an additional 1,034,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. BidaskClub lowered CSX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CSX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,029,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,624. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 50.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO James M. Foote acquired 5,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

