Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Position Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Community Bank System worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

NYSE:CBU opened at $60.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $62.39.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.03 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. Hovde Group upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $306,291.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $292,695.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,305.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,215 shares of company stock worth $1,846,969. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.