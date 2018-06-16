Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Given News Impact Rating of 0.11

News stories about Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Community Trust Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.161889643181 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Community Trust Bancorp remained flat at $$50.25 during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $890.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.68. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 26.71%. analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

