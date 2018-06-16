Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional opened at $2.36 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 168,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 643,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 84,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy segments. It offers steel products, such as coated sheets, galvanized steel, pre-painted steel, metal sheets, and flat and long steel products for automotive, civil construction, packaging, appliances, OEM, and distribution markets.

