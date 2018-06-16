Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock (NYSE:CCU) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, May 31st, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCU. Goldman Sachs Group raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.27. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock by 27.1% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock by 4.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock by 46.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock by 16.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

