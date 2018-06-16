Financial Analysis: Mateon Therapeutics (MATN) versus Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Mateon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $588.29 million 2.49 -$223.35 million $1.04 29.95 Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.81 million ($0.52) -0.46

Mateon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. Mateon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Mateon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics -36.98% -3.38% -1.63% Mateon Therapeutics N/A -802.11% -384.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics and Mateon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 1 9 3 0 2.15 Mateon Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.83, suggesting a potential downside of 29.91%. Mateon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 320.17%. Given Mateon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mateon Therapeutics is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease; an inhaled triptan (zolmitriptan) for acute treatment of migraine by using the ARCUS drug delivery technology; SYN120, which is completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and Women's Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of vascular disrupting agents for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its principal clinical stage product includes fosbretabulin tromethamine, a reversible tubulin binding agent, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase II clinical trial for treating neuroendocrine tumors. The company also develops OXi4503 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial stage for treating patients with relapsed or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia or myelodysplastic syndromes. The company was formerly known as OXiGENE, Inc. and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2016. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

