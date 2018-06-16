Comparing Advance Auto Parts (AAP) & MarineMax (HZO)

MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) and Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MarineMax and Advance Auto Parts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarineMax 2.62% 9.61% 4.56% Advance Auto Parts 5.39% 13.09% 5.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of MarineMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of MarineMax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Advance Auto Parts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Advance Auto Parts pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. MarineMax does not pay a dividend. Advance Auto Parts pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

MarineMax has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advance Auto Parts has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MarineMax and Advance Auto Parts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarineMax $1.05 billion 0.61 $23.54 million $1.00 23.95 Advance Auto Parts $9.37 billion 1.08 $475.50 million $5.37 25.54

Advance Auto Parts has higher revenue and earnings than MarineMax. MarineMax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advance Auto Parts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MarineMax and Advance Auto Parts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarineMax 0 1 5 1 3.00 Advance Auto Parts 3 8 14 0 2.44

MarineMax presently has a consensus target price of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.88%. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus target price of $117.61, suggesting a potential downside of 14.26%. Given MarineMax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MarineMax is more favorable than Advance Auto Parts.

Summary

Advance Auto Parts beats MarineMax on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats. The company also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, it provides marine engines and equipment; novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; and maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services, as well as charter of power and sailing yachts. Further, the company offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, credit life, accident, disability, and casualty insurance coverage; assists in arranging extended service contracts; provides boat or yacht brokerage services; and conducts a yacht charter business. As of September 30, 2017, it operated through 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, wiper blades, floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories. In addition, it offers air filters, fuel and oil additives, fuel filters, grease and lubricants, motor oils, oil filters, part cleaners and treatments, and transmission fluids for engine maintenance. Further, it offers battery and wiper installation, battery charging, check engine light reading, video clinic, oil and battery recycling, loaner tool program, and electrical system testing services. Additionally, it sells its products through its Website. It serves do-it-for-me and do-it-yourself customers, professional installers, and independently-owned operators. As of December 30, 2017, it operated 5,054 stores under Advance Auto Parts, Autopart International, and Carquest brand names; and 129 branches under the Worldpac brand name in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It also served approximately 1,218 independently owned Carquest branded stores in Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, the British Virgin Islands, and the Pacific Islands. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

