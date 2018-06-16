Head to Head Contrast: Beneficial Bancorp (BNCL) vs. United Financial Bancorp (UBNK)

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ: BNCL) and United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Beneficial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of United Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Beneficial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of United Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Beneficial Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beneficial Bancorp and United Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beneficial Bancorp $226.63 million 5.46 $23.93 million N/A N/A United Financial Bancorp $269.65 million 3.24 $54.61 million $1.12 15.32

United Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Beneficial Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beneficial Bancorp and United Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beneficial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Financial Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Beneficial Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.66%. United Financial Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.67%. Given United Financial Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Financial Bancorp is more favorable than Beneficial Bancorp.

Dividends

Beneficial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. United Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. United Financial Bancorp pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Beneficial Bancorp and United Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beneficial Bancorp 11.07% 3.74% 0.66% United Financial Bancorp 20.33% 8.59% 0.84%

Summary

United Financial Bancorp beats Beneficial Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beneficial Bancorp Company Profile

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses. It also provides cash management services that include remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts; and certificate of deposit account registry service and brokered certificates of deposit. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of commercial loans and leases, which comprises business loans, small business leases, commercial real estate loans, and commercial construction loans; residential loans, including one- to four-family residential real estate loans; and consumer personal loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal loans, recreational vehicles, and educational loans. Further, it provides insurance brokerage and wealth management services; and property, casualty, life, and health and benefits insurance services. Additionally, the company holds title to various securities and other investments; holds and manages other real estate owned properties. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, residential real estate loans collateralized by one-to-four family residences, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate loans, marine floor plan loans, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides various financial advisory services. It has 53 banking offices, 64 ATMs, and 7 loan production offices in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The company was formerly known as Rockville Financial, Inc. and changed its name to United Financial Bancorp, Inc. in April 2014. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

