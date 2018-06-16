Comparing Childrens Place (PLCE) & TJX Companies (TJX)

Childrens Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Childrens Place and TJX Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Childrens Place 4.28% 30.86% 15.08% TJX Companies 7.58% 56.91% 20.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Childrens Place and TJX Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Childrens Place 1 2 9 0 2.67 TJX Companies 0 5 17 0 2.77

Childrens Place currently has a consensus target price of $144.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.13%. TJX Companies has a consensus target price of $89.81, indicating a potential downside of 5.63%. Given Childrens Place’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Childrens Place is more favorable than TJX Companies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Childrens Place and TJX Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Childrens Place $1.87 billion 1.18 $84.69 million $7.91 16.75 TJX Companies $35.86 billion 1.66 $2.61 billion $4.04 23.56

TJX Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Childrens Place. Childrens Place is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TJX Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Childrens Place pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. TJX Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Childrens Place pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TJX Companies pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TJX Companies has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. TJX Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Childrens Place has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TJX Companies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of TJX Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Childrens Place shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of TJX Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TJX Companies beats Childrens Place on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 1,014 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; and 190 international points of distribution operated by its 7 franchise partners in 19 countries. It also sells its products through childrensplace.com, an online store. The company was formerly known as The Children's Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The Children's Place, Inc. in June 2014. The Children's Place, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise. It operates stores under the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Winners, HomeSense, T.K. Maxx, and Sierra Trading Post names, as well as operates e-commerce sites tjmaxx.com, tkmaxx.com, and sierratradingpost.com. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated a total of 4,070 stores in 9 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia. The TJX Companies, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

