Reviewing Macy’s (M) and Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF)

Macy’s (NYSE: M) and Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Macy’s has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson’s Bay has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Macy’s pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Hudson’s Bay does not pay a dividend. Macy’s pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macy’s has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Macy’s and Hudson’s Bay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macy’s 2 9 8 0 2.32 Hudson’s Bay 0 1 0 0 2.00

Macy’s currently has a consensus price target of $30.09, indicating a potential downside of 21.36%. Given Macy’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Macy’s is more favorable than Hudson’s Bay.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Macy’s and Hudson’s Bay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macy’s $24.84 billion 0.47 $1.55 billion $3.77 10.15 Hudson’s Bay N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson’s Bay.

Profitability

This table compares Macy’s and Hudson’s Bay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macy’s 6.45% 24.56% 6.34% Hudson’s Bay N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Macy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Macy’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Macy’s beats Hudson’s Bay on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc., an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com. The company also operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy's, Inc. in June 2007. Macy's, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Hudson’s Bay

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena banners. As of February 3, 2018, it operated approximately 480 stores. The company also operates e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1670 and is based in Brampton, Canada. Hudson's Bay Company is a subsidiary of Hudson's Bay Company (Luxembourg) S. à r. l.

