Varex Imaging (VREX) and Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Head to Head Contrast

Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) and Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microvision and Varex Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvision $10.89 million 8.95 -$24.24 million ($0.33) -3.76 Varex Imaging $698.10 million 2.04 $51.60 million $1.80 20.88

Varex Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than Microvision. Microvision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varex Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Microvision and Varex Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvision 0 0 2 0 3.00 Varex Imaging 0 2 1 0 2.33

Microvision presently has a consensus price target of $3.07, indicating a potential upside of 147.85%. Varex Imaging has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.23%. Given Microvision’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Microvision is more favorable than Varex Imaging.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Microvision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Varex Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Microvision shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Varex Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Microvision has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varex Imaging has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microvision and Varex Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvision -209.39% -421.25% -86.18% Varex Imaging 6.43% 16.74% 6.33%

Summary

Varex Imaging beats Microvision on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics. The company also develops a light detection and ranging engine for consumer electronic applications and automotive collision avoidance systems. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys. This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, computed tomography, radiation therapy, and computer-aided detection. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital flat panel detectors, high voltage connectors, and image-processing software for use in security and industrial inspection applications, such as airport security screening at ports and borders, as well as nondestructive examination in various applications. Varex Imaging Corporation sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

