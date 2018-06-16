American Software (AMSWA) & Mobileye (MBBYF) Head-To-Head Comparison

American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) and Mobileye (OTCMKTS:MBBYF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Software and Mobileye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mobileye 0 2 0 0 2.00

American Software presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. Mobileye has a consensus price target of $63.54, indicating a potential upside of 0.54%. Given American Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Software is more favorable than Mobileye.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Software and Mobileye’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $106.29 million 3.91 $14.62 million $0.49 27.92 Mobileye $358.16 million 39.18 $108.37 million N/A N/A

Mobileye has higher revenue and earnings than American Software.

Dividends

American Software pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mobileye does not pay a dividend. American Software pays out 89.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

American Software has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobileye has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mobileye shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of American Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Software and Mobileye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 19.22% 18.65% 13.14% Mobileye N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Software beats Mobileye on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners. This segment also offers Demand Solutions, a software-as-a-solution platform; and Logility Voyager Solutions, a warehouse and transportation operations suite. The ERP segment provides purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and flow and traditional manufacturing solutions, as well as industry-specific business software to retailers and manufacturers. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as professional services/product management/project management, staff augmentation, and social media and analytic marketing, as well as cloud, collaboration, and network and security services; and software enhancements, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration, maintenance, and other support services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels, and agents to retail, apparel, footwear, consumer packaged goods, chemicals, oil and gas, life sciences, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial products, and other manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mobileye Company Profile

Mobileye N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops computer vision and machine learning-based sensing products, mapping and driving policy technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving technologies. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing and After Market. The company's sensing products detect vehicles, pedestrians, and general objects, as well as detects roadway markings, such as lanes, road boundaries, barriers, and similar items; identifies and reads traffic signs, directional signs, and traffic lights; and provides mapping for autonomous driving. Its sensing products and technologies also creates a RoadBook of localized drivable paths and visual landmarks using proprietary Road Experience Management technology; and provides proprietary software algorithms and EyeQ chips that perform interpretations of the visual field to anticipate possible collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, animals, debris, and other obstacles. In addition, the company provides enhanced cruise control, pre-lighting of brake lights, and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as related smartphone application. It serves original equipment manufacturers, tier 1 system integrators, fleets and fleet management systems providers, insurance companies, leasing companies, and others through distributors and resellers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America. Mobileye N.V. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. As of August 21, 2017, Mobileye N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Corporation.

