Critical Survey: PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) vs. HighPoint Resources (HPR)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) and HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PDC Energy and HighPoint Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 4 17 0 2.81 HighPoint Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

PDC Energy presently has a consensus target price of $68.13, suggesting a potential upside of 18.91%. HighPoint Resources has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 60.09%. Given HighPoint Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and HighPoint Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -19.50% 1.47% 0.83% HighPoint Resources -53.00% -3.46% -1.53%

Volatility and Risk

PDC Energy has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDC Energy and HighPoint Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $921.62 million 4.11 -$127.50 million ($3.48) -16.46 HighPoint Resources $252.84 million 4.89 -$138.22 million ($0.38) -15.34

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources. PDC Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HighPoint Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 452.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, an exploration and production company, focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford Fields of the Denver-Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

