Critical Survey: Helmerich & Payne (HP) versus Seadrill Partners (SDLP)

Seadrill Partners (NYSE: SDLP) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Seadrill Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Helmerich & Payne pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Helmerich & Payne pays out -220.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Helmerich & Payne has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seadrill Partners and Helmerich & Payne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Partners $1.13 billion 0.21 $141.20 million N/A N/A Helmerich & Payne $1.80 billion 3.81 -$128.21 million ($1.27) -49.77

Seadrill Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helmerich & Payne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Seadrill Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Seadrill Partners and Helmerich & Payne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Helmerich & Payne 4 15 6 0 2.08

Helmerich & Payne has a consensus target price of $57.91, suggesting a potential downside of 8.39%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Seadrill Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill Partners and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Partners 8.17% 1.17% 0.48% Helmerich & Payne 20.39% -0.81% -0.55%

Risk & Volatility

Seadrill Partners has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Seadrill Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of April 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The Offshore segment has drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The International Land segment conducts drilling operations in Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 350 land rigs in the United States; 38 international land rigs; and 8 offshore platform rigs. The company also provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and related ancillary services on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. In addition, it owns, develops, and operates commercial real estate properties; and researches and develops rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments include a shopping center comprising approximately 441,000 leasable square feet; multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties covering approximately one million leasable square feet; and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Further, the company offers Bit Guidance System, an algorithm-driven system, which considers the total economic consequences of directional drilling decisions and consistently lowers drilling costs through more efficient drilling and increase hydrocarbon production. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

