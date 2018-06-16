Reviewing USINAS SIDERURG/S (USNZY) & SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP)

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE: SXCP) and USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

SunCoke Energy Partners has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USINAS SIDERURG/S has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SunCoke Energy Partners and USINAS SIDERURG/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 USINAS SIDERURG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

SunCoke Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.49%. Given SunCoke Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SunCoke Energy Partners is more favorable than USINAS SIDERURG/S.

Dividends

SunCoke Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. USINAS SIDERURG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SunCoke Energy Partners pays out 97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SunCoke Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunCoke Energy Partners and USINAS SIDERURG/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy Partners $845.60 million 0.87 -$18.10 million $1.65 9.61 USINAS SIDERURG/S $3.36 billion 0.31 $72.98 million N/A N/A

USINAS SIDERURG/S has higher revenue and earnings than SunCoke Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares SunCoke Energy Partners and USINAS SIDERURG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy Partners 14.13% 12.90% 4.48% USINAS SIDERURG/S 2.43% 1.98% 1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of SunCoke Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SunCoke Energy Partners beats USINAS SIDERURG/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana. In addition, it offers coal handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, and coal mining customers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Sun Coal & Coke LLC.

About USINAS SIDERURG/S

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. It also provides pipes in various sizes, shapes, and thicknesses. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. was founded in 1950 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

