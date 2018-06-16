VEON (VEON) versus Telus (TU) Head to Head Contrast

VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) and Telus (NYSE:TU) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get VEON alerts:

This table compares VEON and Telus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEON $9.47 billion 0.46 -$483.00 million $0.06 41.17 Telus $10.26 billion 2.04 $1.13 billion $2.03 17.35

Telus has higher revenue and earnings than VEON. Telus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VEON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Telus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VEON and Telus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEON 0 4 2 0 2.33 Telus 0 2 7 0 2.78

VEON presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 132.79%. Telus has a consensus price target of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 32.97%. Given VEON’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe VEON is more favorable than Telus.

Dividends

VEON pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Telus pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. VEON pays out 416.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telus pays out 79.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telus has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares VEON and Telus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEON -6.78% -10.95% -2.35% Telus 10.65% 18.19% 5.29%

Volatility and Risk

VEON has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telus has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telus beats VEON on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles. It also offers fixed-line telecommunication services, such as voice, data, and Internet services; and PSTN-fixed and IP telephony, data transmission and network access, domestic and international voice termination, IPLC, and TCP/IP international transit services for corporations, operators, and consumers, as well as sells equipment and accessories. The company provides its services under the Beeline, Kyivstar, banglalink, Jazz, and Djezzy brands in Russia, Pakistan, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, and Georgia. As of March 15, 2018, it served approximately 240 million customers. The company was formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd. and changed its name to VEON Ltd. in March 2017. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Telus

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions. It has 13 million subscriber connections, including 8.9 million wireless subscribers, 1.7 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.3 million wireline residential network access lines, and 1.1 million TELUS TV subscribers. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.