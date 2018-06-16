Comparing Tintri (TNTR) and Sohu com (SOHU)

Tintri (NASDAQ: TNTR) and Sohu com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Tintri alerts:

55.9% of Tintri shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tintri and Sohu com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tintri -125.25% N/A -156.35% Sohu com -29.82% -22.41% -12.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tintri and Sohu com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tintri 3 5 0 0 1.63 Sohu com 0 2 0 0 2.00

Tintri currently has a consensus price target of $7.92, indicating a potential upside of 2,415.62%. Sohu com has a consensus price target of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.82%. Given Tintri’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tintri is more favorable than Sohu com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tintri and Sohu com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tintri $125.90 million 0.08 -$157.65 million ($5.37) -0.06 Sohu com $1.86 billion 0.86 -$554.52 million ($8.77) -4.70

Tintri has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu com. Sohu com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tintri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sohu com beats Tintri on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc. develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services. Its products and technologies include Tintri CONNECT, a proprietary software architecture for virtualized and cloud applications; Tintri OS, which helps the interaction between the virtualized infrastructure and the underlying storage serving that infrastructure; Tintri Global Center, an intelligent data and system management product; and VM Scale-out software, which creates resource pools of Tintri storage systems and optimizes the location of applications. The company's products and technologies also include predictive analytics solutions for customers to model their current and future storage requirements; ReplicateVM, the replication solutions for data protection and disaster recovery; SyncVM, a solution for copy data management; SecureVM, a solution for encryption of data-at-rest; Tintri Cloud Connector, which allows customers to use public cloud storage for storing snapshots; and storage systems, such as EC6000 all-flash systems, T800 hybrid-flash systems, and T1000 all-flash system. It also offers its products related support, installation, and training services. The company serves customer in education, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive technology, as well as cloud service providers. Tintri, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Sohu com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services. It also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The company's search and search-related business provides Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers pay-for-click and other online advertising services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games to game players. Further, the company's platform channel business operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and MoboTap that offers software applications for PCs and mobile devices through the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices, as well as online card and board games. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tintri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tintri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.