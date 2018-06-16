Head-To-Head Analysis: Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) vs. Twin Disc (TWIN)

Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) and Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Twin Disc alerts:

This table compares Twin Disc and Gates Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc 2.15% 7.53% 4.49% Gates Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Twin Disc and Gates Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Disc 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gates Industrial 0 2 6 0 2.75

Twin Disc currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.70%. Gates Industrial has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Gates Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gates Industrial is more favorable than Twin Disc.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twin Disc and Gates Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc $168.18 million 1.77 -$6.29 million ($0.41) -62.98 Gates Industrial $3.04 billion 1.48 $151.30 million $0.82 19.32

Gates Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Disc. Twin Disc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gates Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of Twin Disc shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Twin Disc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gates Industrial beats Twin Disc on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.