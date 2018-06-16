Comparing Viralytics (VRACY) and Its Rivals

Viralytics (OTCMKTS: VRACY) is one of 32 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Viralytics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Viralytics has a beta of -6.1, suggesting that its stock price is 710% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viralytics’ peers have a beta of 3.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viralytics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viralytics 0 0 0 0 N/A Viralytics Competitors 95 516 1221 43 2.65

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Viralytics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viralytics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viralytics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viralytics $4.88 million -$9.26 million -32.00 Viralytics Competitors $806.43 million $48.21 million 11.42

Viralytics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Viralytics. Viralytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Viralytics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viralytics N/A N/A N/A Viralytics Competitors -261.93% -63.97% -23.41%

Summary

Viralytics peers beat Viralytics on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Viralytics Company Profile

Viralytics Limited, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncolytic immunotherapies in Australia and internationally. The company's lead investigational product is CAVATAK, a proprietary formulation of an oncolytic common cold virus that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma, and lung and bladder cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of late stage melanoma; and in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate and breast cancer, multiple myeloma, pancreatic cancer, malignant glioma, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It is also developing EVATAK to treat ovarian, prostate, and gastric cancer. The company was formerly known as Psiron Ltd. and changed its name to Viralytics Limited in December 2006. Viralytics Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

