Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Buys Shares of 5,288 AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of AFLAC opened at $45.75 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price objective on AFLAC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AFLAC from $22.75 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.46.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,165.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.