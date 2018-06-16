CompuCoin (CRYPTO:CPN) 1-Day Volume Hits $226.00

CompuCoin (CURRENCY:CPN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. CompuCoin has a market capitalization of $56,543.00 and approximately $226.00 worth of CompuCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CompuCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CompuCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019420 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003015 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CompuCoin Profile

CompuCoin (CPN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. CompuCoin’s total supply is 19,615,019 coins. The Reddit community for CompuCoin is /r/compucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CompuCoin is compucoin.org. CompuCoin’s official Twitter account is @compucoin.

Buying and Selling CompuCoin

CompuCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CompuCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CompuCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CompuCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

