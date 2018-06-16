Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) PT Set at €50.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a research report report published on Friday, June 1st. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COP. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.71 ($63.62).

Get Compugroup Medical alerts:

Compugroup Medical opened at €44.26 ($51.47) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Compugroup Medical has a 52-week low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a 52-week high of €60.30 ($70.12).

Compugroup Medical Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Compugroup Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugroup Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.