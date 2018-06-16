Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group opened at C$10.02 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$8.79 and a 12-month high of C$10.69.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of C$19.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.40 million.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$99,000.00.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada, the United States, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company offers BUILDER, a windows based software that facilitates the gathering of a large volume of data and organizing it for the simulator; WINPROP, a windows based software, which determines the behavior and properties of reservoir fluids; STARS, a thermal and advanced processes reservoir simulator for the advanced modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; GEM, a reservoir simulation software for compositional and unconventional reservoir modelling; and IMEX, a black oil reservoir simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery techniques for conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs.

