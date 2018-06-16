Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI) Share Price

News headlines about Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Comstock Holding Companies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.2328040805827 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CHCI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.38. 20,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,082. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a negative return on equity of 173.73% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and construction services company primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Multi-Family, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise condominiums, high-rise multi-family condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.