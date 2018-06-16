Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.31. Concho Resources posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $5.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $8.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $196.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

Shares of Concho Resources traded down $8.10, hitting $129.21, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 5,327,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,086. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $163.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Concho Resources by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,430,000 after acquiring an additional 168,551 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Concho Resources by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Concho Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

