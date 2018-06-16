Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 37,431 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXO. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,430,000 after buying an additional 168,551 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 26,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,052,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CXO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $196.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $217.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Shares of Concho Resources opened at $125.74 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.96. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $106.73 and a 12 month high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

