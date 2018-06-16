Concoin (CONX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Concoin has a market cap of $4,639.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Concoin has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Concoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003573 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00587159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00242988 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00045294 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093843 BTC.

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin.

Concoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

