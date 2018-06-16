Concordia International (NASDAQ:CXRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concordia International (NASDAQ:CXRX) (TSE:CXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, “Concordia International Corp is a diverse pharmaceutical company which focused on legacy pharmaceutical products and orphan drugs. The company also markets orphan drugs through its Orphan Drug Division, currently consisting of Photofrin(R) for the treatment of certain rare forms of cancer, which is currently undergoing testing for potential new indications. Concordia International Corp, formerly known as Concordia Healthcare Corp, is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Get Concordia International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concordia International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Concordia International remained flat at $$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 648,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. Concordia International has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concordia International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Concordia International Corp (NASDAQ:CXRX) (TSE:CXR) by 196.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,284 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.89% of Concordia International worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Concordia International Company Profile

Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concordia International (CXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.