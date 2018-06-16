Condensate Tops One Day Volume of $3,145.00 (RAIN)

Condensate (CURRENCY:RAIN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on June 1st. Condensate has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $3,145.00 worth of Condensate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Condensate has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Condensate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Condensate alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.19 or 0.04006950 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00021624 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001132 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008947 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005292 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010509 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004507 BTC.

About Condensate

Condensate is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2017. Condensate’s total supply is 211,144,799 coins. Condensate’s official Twitter account is @condensate_rain. Condensate’s official website is condensate.co. The official message board for Condensate is www.rainblog.de.

Buying and Selling Condensate

Condensate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condensate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Condensate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Condensate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Condensate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condensate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.