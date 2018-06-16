Conduent (CNDT) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Headlines about Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Conduent earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.5187519543665 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Conduent alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Conduent opened at $20.85 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Conduent has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Conduent had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Conduent will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.