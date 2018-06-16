CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical technology company on Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

NASDAQ CNMD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,482. CONMED has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.51 million. CONMED had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

In related news, Director Jo Ann Golden sold 5,698 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $372,649.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $131,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,780 shares of company stock worth $1,243,985 over the last ninety days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

