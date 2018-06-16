Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Holdings Cut by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.44% of Farmer Bros worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 171.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 48.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Farmer Bros news, CEO Michael H. Keown sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $691,123.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FARM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 58,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,652. The company has a market capitalization of $513.76 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.51. Farmer Bros Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.40). Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $157.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Farmer Bros’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Bros Co will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FARM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Farmer Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Farmer Bros in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmer Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.

