Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) in a report published on Tuesday, May 29th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of Construction Partners opened at $13.27 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $14.06.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming & Charles E. Owens in 2001 and is headquartered in Dothan, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.