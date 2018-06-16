Insider Selling: Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) VP Sells 3,350 Shares of Stock

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) VP David Bruce Briggs sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $105,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Continental Building Products traded up $0.10, reaching $32.50, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 347,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,197. Continental Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Continental Building Products Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Building Products announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBPX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Continental Building Products by 48.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.