ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of CFRX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 727,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,697. The firm has a market cap of $147.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -0.43. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 72,732 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

