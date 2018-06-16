Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) versus BankUnited (BKU) Critical Contrast

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ: WNEB) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BankUnited is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and BankUnited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $82.54 million 3.88 $12.32 million $0.50 21.40 BankUnited $1.36 billion 3.40 $614.27 million $2.65 16.49

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Western New England Bancorp. BankUnited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western New England Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 12.93% 5.92% 0.71% BankUnited 45.31% 11.16% 1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Western New England Bancorp and BankUnited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 BankUnited 1 5 7 0 2.46

Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.48%. BankUnited has a consensus target price of $42.82, suggesting a potential downside of 2.04%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than BankUnited.

Summary

BankUnited beats Western New England Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial loans comprising business installment loans, vehicle and equipment financing, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans to finance the purchase of apartment buildings, business properties, and multi-family investment properties; construction loans to the developers of commercial and residential properties; residential real estate loans and originations; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides complementary commercial products and services consisting of commercial deposit accounts, cash management services, Internet banking, sweep accounts, ATM network, and night deposit services; and invests in government-sponsored enterprise debt securities and municipal bonds. It operates a network of 21 banking offices located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield, and Westfield, Massachusetts, Granby and Enfield, and Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 87 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 89 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

