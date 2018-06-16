Head-To-Head Review: Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) versus Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) and Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Huazhu Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Huazhu Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Huazhu Group and Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huazhu Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock 0 3 5 0 2.63

Huazhu Group presently has a consensus price target of $44.60, suggesting a potential downside of 9.02%. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a consensus price target of $15.06, suggesting a potential upside of 32.71%. Given Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock is more favorable than Huazhu Group.

Risk & Volatility

Huazhu Group has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Huazhu Group and Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huazhu Group $1.26 billion 11.38 $190.15 million $0.65 75.42 Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock $4.85 billion 1.63 -$375.00 million ($3.37) -3.37

Huazhu Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huazhu Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Huazhu Group and Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huazhu Group 13.89% 21.24% 7.74% Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock 0.97% N/A -0.67%

Summary

Huazhu Group beats Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 671 leased and owned hotels; 2,874 manachised hotels; and 201 franchised hotels in operation, as well as 37 leased and owned hotels, and 659 manachised and franchised hotels under development. The company was formerly known as China Lodging Group, Limited and changed its name to Huazhu Group Limited in June 2018. Huazhu Group Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of March 7, 2018, it owned and operated 47 casinos. It also provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development; and operates various entertainment venues, including the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. In addition, the company operates online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. The company was formerly known as Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

