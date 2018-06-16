Analyzing Cemtrex (CETX) & Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO)

Nanometrics (NASDAQ: NANO) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Nanometrics has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nanometrics and Cemtrex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanometrics $258.62 million 3.65 $30.20 million $1.23 32.15 Cemtrex $120.62 million 0.22 $4.38 million N/A N/A

Nanometrics has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Nanometrics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Cemtrex shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Nanometrics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Cemtrex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nanometrics and Cemtrex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanometrics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nanometrics currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.92%. Given Nanometrics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nanometrics is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Profitability

This table compares Nanometrics and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanometrics 14.64% 16.38% 13.86% Cemtrex 3.28% 9.34% 5.31%

Summary

Nanometrics beats Cemtrex on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LED, solar photovoltaic, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. It also offers NanoDiffract, a modeling, visualization, and analysis software that takes signals from the automated and integrated metrology systems providing critical dimension, thickness, and optical properties from in line measurements; SpectraProbe, a model-less fitting engine that enables fast time to solution for in-line excursion detection and control; NanoGen, an enterprise scale computing hardware system that is deployed to run the computing intensive analysis software; and NanoCentral, a fab based networking and server system providing connectivity and compute support to SpectraProbe and connected measurement systems. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, broad-based industrial services, and industrial air filtration and environmental control equipment and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Industrial Products and Services (IPS). The EMS segment provides electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, and comprehensive testing services; and assembled electronic products to OEMs. The IPS segment provides a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industrial and manufacturing industries; monitoring instruments, software, and systems for measurement of emissions of greenhouse gases, hazardous gases, particulate, and other regulated pollutants used in emissions trading, as well as for industrial processes; and monitoring and analysis equipment for gas and liquid measurement for various downstream oil and gas applications, as well as industrial process applications. This segment also offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; and maintenance and contracting solutions for the machinery, packaging, printing, chemical, and other manufacturing markets. It primarily operates under the Griffin Filters and Advanced Industrial Services brands. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

