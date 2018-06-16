Norfolk Southern (NSC) and CSX (CSX) Head to Head Contrast

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) and CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Norfolk Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CSX pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Norfolk Southern pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSX pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Norfolk Southern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Norfolk Southern has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSX has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Norfolk Southern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of CSX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Norfolk Southern shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of CSX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Norfolk Southern and CSX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norfolk Southern $10.55 billion 4.14 $5.40 billion $6.61 23.40 CSX $11.41 billion 5.11 $5.47 billion $2.30 28.98

CSX has higher revenue and earnings than Norfolk Southern. Norfolk Southern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Norfolk Southern and CSX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norfolk Southern 2 13 7 0 2.23 CSX 1 5 14 0 2.65

Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus target price of $145.55, suggesting a potential downside of 5.89%. CSX has a consensus target price of $65.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.73%. Given CSX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CSX is more favorable than Norfolk Southern.

Profitability

This table compares Norfolk Southern and CSX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norfolk Southern 51.65% 14.04% 5.75% CSX 50.85% 18.00% 6.42%

Summary

CSX beats Norfolk Southern on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia in the United States. Norfolk Southern Corporation was founded in 1883 and is based in Norfolk, Virginia.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants. The company also exports coal to deep-water port facilities. In addition, it offers intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 40 terminals transporting manufactured consumer goods in containers in the eastern United States; drayage services, including the pickup and delivery of intermodal shipments; and trucking dispatch services. Further, the company serves the automotive industry with distribution centers and storage locations, as well as connects non-rail served customers through transferring products from rail to trucks, which includes plastics and ethanol. Additionally, it acquires, develops, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties. The company operates approximately 21,000 route mile rail network, which serves various population centers in 23 states east of the Mississippi River, the District of Columbia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, as well as owns and leases approximately 4,000 locomotives. It also serves production and distribution facilities through track connections. CSX Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

