Head-To-Head Survey: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) & Its Peers

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 0.53, indicating that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 0 9 0 3.00 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Competitors 557 2767 3070 133 2.43

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $64.44, suggesting a potential upside of 16.33%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential downside of 0.46%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 10.30% 25.83% 9.44% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Competitors 3.74% -2.58% 5.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.14 billion $120.94 million 21.31 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Competitors $1.91 billion $185.07 million 17.80

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 3, 2018, it owned and operated 110 stores in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

