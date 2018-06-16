Contrasting Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Airlines 16.95% 23.25% 8.80% Delta Air Lines 8.37% 26.19% 6.69%

Dividends

Southwest Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Southwest Airlines pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Delta Air Lines pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southwest Airlines has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Delta Air Lines has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Airlines $21.17 billion 1.43 $3.49 billion $3.50 14.91 Delta Air Lines $41.24 billion 0.94 $3.58 billion $4.93 11.19

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than Southwest Airlines. Delta Air Lines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwest Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Airlines 0 4 16 0 2.80 Delta Air Lines 0 0 17 0 3.00

Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $67.21, indicating a potential upside of 28.80%. Delta Air Lines has a consensus target price of $69.31, indicating a potential upside of 25.61%. Given Southwest Airlines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southwest Airlines is more favorable than Delta Air Lines.

Volatility & Risk

Southwest Airlines has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delta Air Lines has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Southwest Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southwest Airlines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats Southwest Airlines on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers. In addition, the company offers a suite of digital platforms to support customers needs across the travel journey, including Southwest.com, mobile.southwest.com, an iOS app, an android app, an email subscription service, and push notifications; and Swabiz.com, a Website for business customers that offer businesses shared stored company credit cards, company activity reporting, and centralized traveler management services. Southwest Airlines Co. was founded in 1967 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Tokyo-Narita. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and mobile applications/Web, telephone reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; staffing, aviation, and professional security and training services to third parties; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. As of February 9, 2018, the company operated a fleet of approximately 800 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

