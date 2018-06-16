Contrasting Hanover Insurance Group (THG) and Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE: THG) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hanover Insurance Group and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Insurance Group 3.97% 8.33% 1.62% Arch Capital Group 9.41% 6.04% 1.65%

Dividends

Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Arch Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Hanover Insurance Group pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hanover Insurance Group and Arch Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arch Capital Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.41%. Arch Capital Group has a consensus price target of $103.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.56%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Hanover Insurance Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hanover Insurance Group and Arch Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Insurance Group $5.18 billion 0.99 $186.20 million $4.74 25.40 Arch Capital Group $5.63 billion 1.94 $619.27 million $3.21 25.08

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Insurance Group. Arch Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Hanover Insurance Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine, aviation, and political insurance; casualty comprising international liability, specialist coverages, and run-off syndicate participations; and energy, property, and assumed reinsurance treaty insurance services. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employers' liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. The company's Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

