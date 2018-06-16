Contrasting Kenon (KEN) and Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE: NAT) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic American Tanker and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tanker -70.33% -12.23% -7.59% Kenon -3.75% 37.05% 9.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Nordic American Tanker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nordic American Tanker and Kenon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tanker 2 4 1 0 1.86 Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nordic American Tanker presently has a consensus target price of $2.71, suggesting a potential upside of 25.39%. Given Nordic American Tanker’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nordic American Tanker is more favorable than Kenon.

Dividends

Nordic American Tanker pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kenon does not pay a dividend. Nordic American Tanker pays out -5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nordic American Tanker and Kenon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tanker $154.68 million 1.98 -$204.96 million ($0.71) -3.04 Kenon $366.00 million 2.32 $236.59 million N/A N/A

Kenon has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Tanker.

Risk and Volatility

Nordic American Tanker has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kenon beats Nordic American Tanker on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation and distribution facilities primarily in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Israel. It also designs, manufactures, distributes, and services passenger vehicles through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, the company's Qoros' dealerships had 115 point of sales. In addition, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company is based in Singapore.

